Even in the heat of a pandemic, officials at McGhee Tyson Airport expect travel to increase during Thanksgiving week — traditionally the busiest season of the year.
Despite recent upticks in restrictions and mandates across the nation prompted by a surge in COVID-19 cases, airlines are signaling to local markets that traffic might get a holiday boost.
“So far, we have been told by our local airlines to expect an increase in traffic,” said Becky Huckaby, Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority vice president of public relations. “We’re staffing in all areas according to that, preparing for people to come through the terminal building in a safe and effective way.”
That could change as the week progresses, however, and Huckaby said flyers need to be prepared for sudden changes.
“As we’ve seen during this whole pandemic, there’s constant evolution and change,” she said.
Airport officials are asking travelers to be prepared no matter what. While people in the terminal are strongly encouraged to wear masks and wash hands, Huckaby also said they also should check flight information in advance.
“Check not only our website but also your airline’s website,” Huckaby said, adding that emails travelers receive a day in advance of their trips also can prepare them for unexpected changes.
Huckaby said McGhee Tyson’s website, flyknoxville.com, has a variety of informational links from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, airlines that serve the area, local health departments throughout the U.S. and the Transportation Security Administration, among others.
Runway to reopen by late 2021
Spikes in holiday air travel aren’t the only thing McGhee Tyson leaders are keeping tabs on as 2020 winds down.
An effort to repair and revitalize sections of runway at the airport is five years in the making and well on its way to wrapping up in 2021.
MKAA Senior Engineer Eric Williamson said in a recent interview a massive portion of paving on one of the two commercial runways is complete.
Now crews are moving into a highly technical phase of the project, replacing and adding new lighting, signage, pavement markings, an electrical vault and new on-ground instrumentation to help guide planes landing in poor weather.
Those projects — which engineers term Projects 5 and 6 — will cost approximately $19 million in all, Williamson said.
Funding for the project got a boost from COVID-19, he explained, after Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money provided complete funding for the base bid of Project 5 and all of Project 6.
“We were able to save our typical match of Federal Aviation Administration funds,” Williamson said, explaining how the project’s original funding plan was fortified by the CARES Act.
In the coming months, the project will have to undergo inspection and installation by the FAA.
Williamson said airport leaders are working with federal officials to figure out the safest way FAA crews can install and inspect the runway revamp work, a process that might be hampered by COVID-19 restrictions.
Barring too many issues, however, engineers say the second runway will be open in September or October 2021.
Podcast keeps travelers current
Details concerning general travel information, COVID-19 changes, the future of flight in Blount County and runway construction are all points of discussion in the official McGhee Tyson podcast, “From the Runway Up.”
Created by MKAA’s public relations department and hosted by Huckaby, Senior Public Relations Specialist Caitlin Darras and Airport Systems Technician Justin McClure, the podcast presents an especially helpful resource for East Tennessee travelers in 2020, they said.
The hosts get local and national experts in the flight industry to answer general and extremely specific questions about how McGhee Tyson ticks and how it will change in the future.
The show currently posts new episodes each month and can be found at fromtherunwayup.com or any popular podcast platform.
