A large group of community leaders and project contributors lined up along the 75-feet-long and 2-feet-wide ribbon on Friday morning to announce the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority’s biggest accomplishment.
MKAA President Patrick Wilson said it is the largest project they have completed — a 10,000 feet long stretch of runway that cost $134 million to complete.
The runway reconstruction project is the largest one in the airport’s 84-year history, according to an MKAA release.
To complete it, they relocated a city roadway, moved more than 1 million cubic yards of earth and lengthened the runway by 10,000 feet, among several other large projects.
The new, longer runway will allow aircraft to carry more fuel and passengers for a longer distance, the release states, and added that it was critical for future development.
