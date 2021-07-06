A program to promote Tennessee tourism could bring thousands of travelers to McGhee Tyson Airport.
The Tennessee on Me program Gov. Bill Lee announced this week will provide a $250 airline voucher to one of four cities when travelers book at least a two-night stay at selected hotels.
Knoxville, Chattanooga, Memphis and Nashville are part of the program for up to 10,000 vouchers. The Airport Hilton is included in the Knoxville deal, but the other 13 for this region are in Knox County.
A spokesperson for the state Department of Tourist Development explained that is because the program is designed to stimulate tourism growth in the markets with the greatest need, which includes Knoxville and Knox County.
Partners at Visit Knoxville secured hotels for the program.
Criticism of the program to subsidize tourists’ airplane tickets came from numerous commenters on Twitter, such as suggesting efforts could be better directed to improving the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rate, which is about 38%.
Others noted Lee released the video promoting Tennessee on Me with country music star Brad Paisley the day after the state cut federal unemployment benefits of $300 a week under a pandemic compensation program.
