With McGhee Tyson Airport marking recent increases to the numbers of flights and destinations it offers passengers, the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority board signed off Wednesday, Jan. 18, on a contract for an $11.7 million terminal ramp construction project.
MKAA board members voted unanimously in favor of the contract award, which went to The Harper Company. Two other companies also submitted bids.
The project, which netted federal grant funding, is meant to add nine aircraft parking spaces to the terminal ramp, which MKAA President Patrick Wilson said is part of a broader attempt to build the number of flights available at the airport. Once the project is completed, those aircraft could occupy parking spots overnight.
He explained that as McGhee Tyson is an origin and destination airport, rather than a hub location that planes primarily transit through, it’s relatively common for aircraft to be parked at the airport overnight.
The higher number of spots could also free up some operational room, he said.
The project provides MKAA with some process simplification, he told The Daily Times. Once it’s completed, he said, the additional room should lessen the number of times a plane needs to be sent down a taxiway for lack of space at the ramp. “There have been more and larger aircraft at the airport in recent years, and we now have 30 nonstop destinations,” he noted.
There’s also been some occasional crowding of planes around the current ramp that the construction could alleviate, Bryan White said. White, vice president of planning and development for MKAA, noted that staff recognized the need for the ramp expansion several years ago. Getting a large project to this point, he said, usually takes between three and four years in total.
Wilson said that the idea for the expansion began in about 2018. That year, Allegiant Air opted to permanently base two planes at McGhee Tyson and American Airlines added nonstop flights from the McGhee Tyson to LaGuardia Airport in New York. Those additions brought MKAA staff to consider how the rising passenger volume, or number of flights offered, could necessitate changes to infrastructure. Future growth remains a focus, and MKAA staff are also considering how the airport might better serve passenger needs in the future. The additional space could have implications for the airport’s terminal building, Wilson said. He commented, “The ramp expansion lets us pad under the terminal and could give us more aircraft maneuverability,” going forward.
With construction scheduled to start in April, MKAA staff expect the project to be completed by January 2024. CHA Consulting, a New York-based firm, also got MKAA approval for a $1,296,679.50 work authorization related to the construction project.
In other business, MKAA also approved a purchase award for operations vehicles and purchase approval for interior updates of the airport board room; purchase of property on East Cunningham Street in Alcoa and a professional services agreement with Cumulus Media.
