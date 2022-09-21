Plans to increase parking at the McGhee Tyson Airport are starting to come together. During the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority’s Wednesday, Sept. 21 board meeting, commissioners adopted a resolution to award a $2.2 million work authorization to a Knoxville-based civil engineering firm, as part of a parking garage expansion project. The award is meant to be funded by a Tennessee Department of Transportation grant.
The first item of new business before the board concerned the parking garage expansion. Commissioners were asked to consider approving a work authorization with Gresham Smith, a Knoxville engineering firm, tasking it with administering an initial part of the parking project and completing 30% design documents for the expansion.
Currently, MKAA Vice President of Engineering and Planning Bryan White said, the airport authority is “ready to award the 30% design” for the garage expansion. That stage in a design process typically involves laying out a project’s primary features, as well as a timeline for completion. Approval of the authorization would permit Gresham Smith to work on project initiation, as well as functional and architectural design, among other elements of the expansion.
“We’ve talked a lot about the garage and the need to expand the garage. I’ll report that today the garage is full,” White said, though he added that the airport authority continues to accommodate parking needs.
The board voted unanimously to approve the resolution and to accept TDOT funding for the expansion. The parking garage expansion is one among several active construction projects the MKAA is currently overseeing.
Focus at the authority’s Wednesday meeting rested on the airport’s own future, but the board also took the time to look back at the Smoky Mountain Air Show, held at the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base Sept. 10-11.
MKAA Chairman Brian Simmons opened the board meeting by thanking staff for their efforts with the air show, which he said demonstrated extraordinary professionalism. Throughout the show, he noted, airport staff had “risen to the level of their planning,” rather than succumbing to the unexpected during the heavy-traffic event. Patrick Wilson, the MKAA’s president, noted that staff were still wrapping up work associated with the event, and that the process of “putting away the pieces” from the show would likely continue in the short-term.
In other business, the board approved requests from TDOT for roadway and temporary construction easements along Louisville and Proffitt Spring Roads and a contract for an exit lane breach control system and additional work authorization.
