Two companies housed at McGhee Tyson Airport say a rash of potential temporary layoffs is imminent in the face of deflated fall and spring flight schedules and expired government unemployment funding.
ExpressJet Airlines and PSA Airlines responded to The Daily Times on Monday after signaling to the state Department of Labor & Workforce Development last week that they would temporarily lay off 315 workers.
If they move forward, the layoffs could happen between Oct. 1-15, according to their WARN notices.
Federal law, known as the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN Act, offers protection to workers, their families and communities by requiring employers to provide notice 60 days in advance of plant closings, mass layoffs or business sales, according to the.
ExpressJet officials in a statement said the end CARES Act unemployment funding Sept. 30 was what pushed them to workforce cuts.
The company sent letters to its McGhee Tyson employees July 13 giving them a 60-day advance notification of the move, according to the Labor & Workforce Development website.
Company principals also offered a caveat, indicating they would back off if they could, noting in the statement they are “hopeful” ExpressJet can “rescind some of these notices should conditions improve.”
PSA Airlines also sent a statement acknowledging leaders have taken “critical actions to significantly cut costs.”
Come fall and spring 2021, PSA officials indicated flight schedules are looking bleak.
“This outlook means furloughs for our frontline crew members are inevitable,” the statement read.
The company is working on a long-term plan to make it through the virus and the officials in the statement that PSA was going to be a “smaller and more efficient airline” in the future.
Though Mcghee Tyson leadership said they were “disheartened” by the announcement, they emphasized this won’t affect air traffic.
“This does not at this time impact air service,” airport spokeswoman Becky Huckaby said in an interview. Essentially, since PSA and JetExpress are tenants that have maintenance facilities at McGhee Tyson, the loss of 315 workers would not bottleneck air traffic.
But the airport also expressed appreciation for the two companies and what they mean to local residents.
“We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with both organizations and are saddened by the potential loss of jobs for people in our community,” airport officials said in the statement.
They added the road to the airport’s recovery won’t always be smooth.
“As the industry works to steadily recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we will continue to see changes being made by the airline industry,” the statement read. “We will continue to work with all organizations that are based at McGhee Tyson Airport in an effort to overcome these challenges.”
Employees at both companies are represented by a collective bargaining agreement, according to the WARN notifications.
ExpressJet is a subsidiary of ManaAir LLC and United Airlines. PSA Airlines is a subsidiary of American Airlines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.