Though the numbers are still preliminary, November was likely a record-breaking month for passengers at McGhee Tyson Airport, Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority President Patrick Wilson said in a Wednesday, Dec. 14, board meeting.
“We believe that the November (2022) traffic will likely set the new record for November, so we are back to setting some record numbers for passengers on a monthly basis coming into the terminal building,” Wilson said. The current record for November traffic was set in 2019.
Three years ago, there were 212,375 total passengers at McGhee Tyson in the month of November, including both enplanements — people flying from the airport — and deplanements — people flying into McGhee Tyson. The projected increase comes months after Wilson announced that the airport had recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, and despite expectations of a slump in traffic later in 2022.
The fall season saw steady airport use overall, Wilson said, with October passenger numbers also “keeping pace” with those seen in 2019. Thanksgiving — Nov. 25 in 2022 — is traditionally one of the busiest days of the year for air travel, according to information from the Transportation Security Administration. Likewise, travel for winter holidays, including Christmas, typically leads to a spike in passenger traffic in December.
Many Tennesseans are back to making long-distance trips for reasons other than the holidays, airport officials also noted. The number of people trying to purchase tickets to Miami in time for the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl matchup between the University of Tennessee and Clemson University, in particular, led the airport to negotiate directly with Delta Air Lines for more flights to Florida.
Seats on flights going from Knoxville to Miami in late December sold out quickly, Jim Evans explained. Evans, vice president of marketing and air service development for MKAA, noted that the demand for flights led the airport authority to ask that Delta add routes to and from Florida in time for the game. During the Wednesday board meeting, Evans announced that two additional flights from McGhee Tyson to Miami International Airport will depart ahead of the game Dec. 28 and Dec. 29, with returns scheduled Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
“Allegiant serves Fort Lauderdale, American serves Miami, and they sold out. So we have been attempting to get our areas to add more service into the South Florida market specifically for the Orange Bowl,” he said.
In other business, the board approved items including a work authorization for planning support services; modification of a maintenance contract; and purchase approval for various parking improvements and alterations at McGhee Tyson.
