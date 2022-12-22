The weeks just before the Christmas holiday can be a busy time of year for those who celebrate it, with gifts to find, meals to prepare and different schedules to coordinate. Travel plans can cause some stress, but being able to gather with friends and family often offsets that strain.
For the people who help to make some of those gatherings possible, the holidays can look a little different. At McGhee Tyson Airport, the work needed to support passenger traffic is significant, and like all other holiday endeavors, advance planning is crucial.
Kelly Simerly, a public safety officer with the airport, told The Daily Times, “The days leading up to Christmas and the days after Christmas are always very hectic.”
Simerly’s spent 35 years working at the airport, and she said that in that time period, she’s worked many Christmas holidays. Such a schedule calls for some creativity when it comes to celebrations, but she said she and her family “try to enjoy every second we are blessed with.”
Calls for service on Christmas, she commented, are often reduced because of declining passenger traffic that day, but, “we never let our guard down because police, fire and medical calls can happen at any time regardless of how many people are around.”
Justin Lackey also noted the value of planning in airport operations. Lackey, manager of airfield operations at the airport, has spent the past four years at McGhee Tyson; he and others in airfield operations are responsible for operational aircraft safety. With 16 total years at the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority, he knows to start preparing for the winter months well ahead of time.
The airfield operations team works to keep air traffic controllers and airline management informed about potential winter weather events starting in late summer, he noted.
“Our region is kind of unique,” he said Thursday, Dec. 22. Airports in the South don’t typically deal with the sort of extreme cold weather that those in other parts of the county encounter regularly, so training operations staff and preparation ahead of time are essential. Staff recently participated in virtual trainings regarding cold weather situations led by officials in Boston, Lackey added.
There’s even an airport committee dedicated to studying past trends in inclement weather responses. Members talk over “what went well, what didn’t” with past experiences of inclement weather and try to formulate plans for common cold weather situations.
“We like to learn from a lot of our Northern states,” he commented.
With passenger traffic usually heightened around the winter holidays, he said, clear communication between airfield operations and air traffic control, especially, is a must.
However, Lackey said, plans can be broken if the situation calls for it. Most Christmases, operations employees can take the day off. On days with significant weather events, though, those plans take a backseat to ensuring safety.
In 2020, for example, the weather took a turn for the worse, and required some of his team’s hands on deck.
“It’s really the timing of the weather event relative to the holiday,” that determines the type of Christmas airport staff celebrate, he said.
