Approximately 50 planes are being stored at McGhee Tyson Airport as air travel demand has dropped significantly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the planes sit idle on the runway, the Alcoa airport has remained open during the pandemic.
Jim Evans, vice president of marketing and air service development, gave an update at the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority’s board meeting Wednesday afternoon — via a public Zoom conference call — about how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting the airport’s operations.
“My goal is to make you feel better about what’s going on. I’m probably going to fail miserably,” Evans said at the start of his update. “The airline industry has really been decimated by the coronavirus crisis.”
About five weeks ago the airport was serving approximately 3,000 to 4,000 passengers each day, and it is now serving around 100 to 200 people arriving and departing McGhee Tyson each day, Evans said.
Shortly before the sharp travel decline, the airport hosted a celebration honoring 2019 as the airport’s busiest year in its 82-year history.
McGhee Tyson was on track to best that number again as passengers served had been growing each month.
“(Now) we have a bunch of stored planes on a runway that is under construction,” Evans said. “So it’s a been a very fast impact, and it’s been a very bad impact on our airport.”
Delta, American and United airlines flight offerings have dropped significantly, but are still operating from McGhee Tyson Airport.
“Allegient and Frontier, for all practical purposes, are not flying out of this airport at all right now,” Evans said. “In big picture (terms), we went from about 65 daily departures down to about 20. We think that’s going to be the case for the next couple of months.”
Allegiant Air had plans to expand by offering round-trip flights to five new destinations twice a week starting in June.
“We do not know about that expansion now, but we would not be surprised to see that delayed as a result of lack of passenger demand,” Evans said.
Some good news
If there is any encouragement for McGhee Tyson, it is that carriers are cutting more international flights than domestic, Evans noted.
“McGhee Tyson Airport is a predominately domestic airport,” Evans explained.
“Less than 10% of our total traffic is international. So when things do return, the domestic side of the market is what’s really going to be important to us.”
The airport’s carriers have indicated they are predicting domestic travel to increase by July.
“The question is: ‘How long will it take for us to get back to where we were just a few months ago?’ and nobody know the answer to that,” Evans said.
“This is an industry question that every airport — and every airline — is grappling with.”
In other business
While nothing has been formalized, MKAA Board President Patrick Wilson said he expects the airport will receive approximately $25.8 million from the Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The board voted unanimously to give Wilson the authorization to apply for and accept grants from the Federal Aviation Administration as part of the coronavirus U.S. government’s $2.2 trillion relief bill.
The airport board also voted to give Wilson the authority to negotiate rent deferral agreements with the Airport Authority’s commercial airline tenants and car rental companies during the COVID-19 pandemic. The companies leasing space from the airport can enter agreements to not pay rent for six months, and pay back the deferred rent over one year.
