New parents in Blount County have a partner to provide a positive start for their child’s first five years.
The McNabb Center recently hired the first of three full-time family support workers to offer the Healthy Families program in Blount County. From pregnancy until the child is 5 or enters kindergarten, the support worker is there to answer questions and connect the family with other community resources.
Healthy Families operated in Blount County previously but fell victim to state funding cuts. Now Blount County is part of a move by the state to offer evidence-based home visitation programs in all 95 counties across Tennessee.
As a result, the McNabb Center is expanding its Healthy Families services from six counties to 11: Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, Roane and Sevier.
The service is free and voluntary.
Role models
“A lot of parents in our community, they want to give their kids the best start in life, and some of these parents feel like they need extra support,” said Sarah Long, the McNabb Center’s assistant director of family treatment services.
“Many of the families that we work with contain parents who had their own traumatic childhoods,” she said. “For example, we work with parents who lived in foster care when they were young, or sometimes we work with parents that don’t feel like they had the best role models growing up, and they feel like they aren’t really sure the best way that they can parent their children.”
Offering support early provides a lifetime of benefits, she said.
“The relationship between kids and their parents is one of the most important aspects of a child’s life,” Long said. “This relationship really fosters a child’s development, and it can determine how the child is going to grow and develop all throughout their life.”
Before birth
“Our services begin either during pregnancy or within the first three months of the baby’s life,” Long said, and the earlier the better.
Obstetricians, pediatricians and health departments often refer families to the program, but new parents can reach out directly by calling the McNabb Center at 1-800-255-9711.
A family support worker visits the family’s home weekly for at least the first six months and monthly after that.
“Oftentimes we work with families for almost six years,” Long noted.
Through Healthy Families, the mother can be screened for postpartum depression and the support worker makes sure the child has a pediatrician and regular developmental screenings, as well as early intervention services if necessary.
If the family is struggling financially, the program can provide basic resources, from diapers and baby clothes to a car seat.
The family support workers can show parents how to navigate systems such as setting up appointments, help them find good child care and refer them to other community resources, from parenting classes to transportation.
“No matter how many articles you read or parenting books you read, becoming a new mother is a monumental shift in your life, and this is an amazing program because parents don’t have to do it alone,” Long said.
Not only are children healthier with the support they receive, she said, “Kids that go through this program are more ready for school when they start kindergarten.”
Healthy Families America, the program that accredits the McNabb Center to offer the program, says that with the services, communities see a lower rate of child neglect and abuse and children exhibit fewer behavioral and developmental problems.
