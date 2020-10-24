The McNabb Center is adding a building for community outreach to its outpatient center on East Broadway Avenue in Maryville.
The space will house staff members who work in school, homelessness and criminal justice outreach programs, McNabb Chief Executive Officer Jerry Vagnier said.
All outpatient clinic space will remain in the existing building at 1704 E. Broadway Avenue.
“We’ve sort of outgrown our current space,” Vagnier said. “It’s good news that we’re able to offer more and more services. We wish we could work ourselves out of business, but that doesn’t look like it’s going to happen any time soon.”
The McNabb Center, which started in Knoxville in 1948 as the Helen Ross McNabb Center, is the oldest mental health center in Tennessee. It offers victim and social services as well as substance abuse and mental health treatment.
Blount County is where the center has had its longest-standing presence, Vagnier said.
McNabb has two locations in Maryville — one on East Broadway and one at 1017 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway. Additionally, the center works with Blount County Schools and Maryville City Schools and does assessments on inmates leaving the county jail.
Blount County’s first McNabb Center opened in 2004 on Home Avenue. The center eventually moved to Midland Plaza in Alcoa.
In 2010, it moved to East Broadway Avenue in Maryville.
“Once we built our facility on East Broadway, we were able to begin to expand,” Vagnier said.
No new construction will be involved to expand the East Broadway campus; rather, McNabb purchased and is renovating the former Mi Tienda building on the corner of East Broadway and South 5th avenues, Vagnier said.
Mi Tienda moved to the former Mother Earth Meats building at the Five Points roundabout on East Harper Avenue in April.
The current outpatient center and the newly purchased building are separated only by a stretch of grass that will be turned into a parking area.
“Being able to have good access to treatment is critically important to people and to have enough room to do that is our No. 1 priority right now,” Vagnier said.
Renovation will include redoing the building’s interior, putting up a store front and installing new heating and air.
McNabb has closed on the 2,000-square-foot building, Vagnier said. The next step is meeting with an architect.
Renovation is slated to begin in spring 2021.
Ideas to expand were born after Maryville’s division director expressed the need for more space at the outpatient building.
Shortly after, Vagnier, who lives in Maryville, was driving down East Broadway Avenue and noticed the for-sale sign in front of the former Mi Tienda.
“It was coincidentally right after she had made these recommendations, so very quickly we moved to try to negotiate with the owners and acquire the property,” he said. “Sometimes serendipity is a good thing.”
Money for the purchase came from the McNabb Center’s operational reserves, which also will cover the renovations.
Renovating an existing building rather than building a new one saved McNabb a large amount of money.
“I think in this current environment, new construction is $200-plus for grade A commercial construction, and I think renovation is probably half of that,” Vagnier said. “It’s a tremendous benefit to us.”
Vagnier said it’s too early in the process to give an exact cost estimate.
