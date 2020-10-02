The McNabb Center received a $380,200 Tennessee Community CARES grant to purchase personal protective equipment, as well as support the community through COVID-19 related issues, the organization said Friday in a press release.
The center will provide resourced to students and families in Blount County, Maryville City, Knox County, Lenoir City, Oak Ridge City and Newport/Cocke County school districts. Resources can be used to manage issues such as anxiety and depression, and to respond to positive cases in the communities.
The grant is funded by the $150,000,000 of Coronavirus Relief funds announced by Gov. Bill Lee in July. The Tennessee Community CARES program is designed to help nonprofits in the state respond to the impacts of COVID-19. The funding is administered by the United Way of Greater Knoxville, the release stated.
