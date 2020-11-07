The McNabb Center is seeking donations for its 2020 Dear Santa program, citing an increased need because local families have been affected by COVID-19.
Each year the McNabb Center provides approximately 2,300 children and families with holiday gifts and experiences through its Dear Santa program, presented by Discovery Inc., the organization said in a press release.
In 2019 more than 1,000 children received Christmas gifts from a Dear Santa wish list, a program that allows McNabb Center clients and their siblings to request toys and basic-needs items.
Individuals, businesses and civic organizations then can shop for a specific child or family.
“We are seeing a greater need this holiday season,” McNabb Center Public Relations Coordinator Rebecca McKnight said. “Many of the children and families we serve have been impacted by COVID-19, and many of the families we serve have the greatest needs and fewest resources.”
As of early November, the Dear Santa program has more than 150 children — from newborns to 18-year-olds — still in need of sponsors. The McNabb Center is working to fill lists daily and wants to match all children with a sponsor by Friday, Nov. 20, according to the release.
“We rely heavily on the generosity of our community and the spirit of giving,” McKnight said.
Gifts for sponsored wish lists need to be delivered to the McNabb Center on Wednesday, Dec. 2, through Friday, Dec. 4. Further dropoff information will be provided to sponsors when they sign up. For information about the Dear Santa program and how to sponsor a child, Blount Countians can visit https://mcnabbfounda tion.org/hrm_events/2020-dear-santa-program.
