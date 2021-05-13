The McNabb Center in Maryville is moving in next to itself.
Increased demand for services in Blount County means the social services nonprofit needed more space.
Blount County McNabb Center’s Director of Clinical Services Shannon Dow said two years ago, the facility at 1704 E. Broadway Ave., each month had about 70 intakes — service-seeking individuals who became new clients.
That number is now an estimated 105, Dow said.
Along with adding four more staff members and searching for more interns, McNabb now will lease more than 7,000 square feet of office and training space at 1652 E. Broadway Ave., just yards away from its current location.
In October 2020, McNabb officials told The Daily Times they would be moving into the former Mi Tienda market building, also next door to the main offices. But that changed recently as leaders decided the former CCC Group Industrial Construction offices were better suited to their needs.
IT firm Allevia Technology — at 1819 E. Broadway Ave. — will expand into the old Mi Tienda building, leasing it from McNabb, company representatives told The Daily Times in an email.
McNabb in turn will lease to own its new space.
They will open the new offices by mid-June, Dow said in an interview Wednesday.
“We have outgrown this building,” she said, citing not only clientele growth but also staff increases to accommodate mental health, military and homelessness services.
Dow said they’re adding a masters-level therapist, a care coordinator, a prescriber and a behavioral health safety net case manager for children.
“We have really seen an increase in those who are uninsured or underinsured, adults and children,” Dow said, noting though many services are expanding, the new office spaces may be especially beneficial to children.
McNabb has personnel in several different schools — Maryville City and Blount Count schools — and Dow said they’re hoping to grow student services in schools by adding more therapists there as well.
She said though they’ve seen the number of referrals for both children and adults increase in the recent past, there is a significant amount of children with mental issues and anxiety.
Consistency is key for a child’s social and emotional development, Dow explained, but COVID-19 conditions have stifled some adults’ ability to meet those needs.
“Unfortunately with the pandemic, adults are more stressed out, whether that be financial reasons, the unknown, fear,” Dow said. “Adults are having an increase in anxiety in dealing with pandemic changes.”
That trickles down to kids, who also overhear the daily news and “create their own narratives,” she said. Quarantines, fear of loss, toxic stress, troubling home issues — each contribute to symptoms McNabb Center staff sees when children come through their doors.
The new building will give them more space to work one-on-one with clients of all ages, Dow said, but it also will serve as a training resource.
Featuring two large rooms with classroom-like desks, a kitchen and office rooms for different services, the building is a boon for the growing operation that serves a good portion of the region.
McNabb has facilities in eight East Tennessee counties, but it serves people in 29 and operates a mobile clinic with an even wider reach.
The Maryville facility’s location is ideal for Blount, according to McNabb CEO Jerry Vagnier: Through Director of Community Relations Jessica Hill, he said McNabb (formerly known as the Helen Ross McNabb Center) did an analysis of patients’ geographic locations before they moved in, determining the East Broadway site was the epicenter for access.
