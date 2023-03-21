The Maryville City School Board unanimously approved a motion to allow the city Public Building Authority to oversee expansion and renovation of Maryville High School. The vote occurred in a regular meeting Monday, March 20 in John Sevier Elementary School.
If approved by the building authority, the operating agreement will allow the PBA to organize the project, which will be divided into two phases. Director of Schools Mike Winstead said phase one will focus on improving the Maryville High School site, such as improving roads and parking.
“So for example, we’re taking the parking from 400 spots to over 800,” he said.
Phase two will work on the school building itself, adding classrooms and an auditorium.
The authority will also need to approve the agreement on its end. The authority, Winstead said, has more experience and jurisdiction in the world of contract bidding and negotiation, and will be able to navigate the process better than the city schools.
The proposed operating agreement allows the schools to set the budget for the expansion, and requires the authority to get permission before making changes to the project plans. In return, the city schools will reimburse the authority for its expenses.
Winstead also assured board Chairman Nick Black the schools would maintain a good deal of control over the aspects of the project.
“We’ll have quite a bit of control through the architect and the construction manager, through the design work and the day-to-day construction meeting decisions that are being made, we’ll still be there,” he said. “The PBA basically will work through the bidding process, and we’ll be heavily involved in that as well. And once the bids are in, they’ll approve the bid and then the schools and the city council will come behind and approve the funding.”
Winstead said the move to split the project into phases was largely based on the uncertainty of the economy. The market for bonds needed to make the construction happen is up in the air, so the current plan is to pay for the first phase with cash split between the schools and the city.
“Then we’ll come back maybe next year when all that’s done, and all you have left is the auditorium and the classroom additions on each end,” he said. “And maybe at that time there’ll be a better bond market.”
The planned expansion will take the school’s capacity from 1,500 to about 2,100.
The board also approved spending on other items:
• $43,739.54 for 26 Dell computers with double monitors for the Maryville High School Stem Lab through ISM Grant funds
• $735,962 for 1,450 Dell laptops for use with grades 10-12 and Maryville Virtual School
• $57,505 for 2,650 laptop sleeves from Brand Advantage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.