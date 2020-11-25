The Smoky Mountain Meals on Wheels is determined that everyone feel the warmth of Thanksgiving.
For the eighth year in a row, Meals on Wheels today will deliver reheatable Thanksgiving dinners to Blount County seniors in need.
“(It’s) just making sure that our seniors remember that we’re thankful for them, we remember them,” MOW Director Lynnda Manville said. “They’re not alone.”
About 220 seniors will receive two meals each — a turkey and a ham.
Thanksgiving always invokes a special showing of gratitude, Manville said.
Manville said Meals on Wheels typically delivers to about 1,000 people daily. To pick which participants got Thanksgiving dinner, she selected people randomly.
“For all the routes that aren’t going to go live on Thanksgiving Day, they have been sent a Thanksgiving meal ahead of time,” Manville said, adding MOW has been giving out holiday meals since a week ago.
Despite 220 seeming like a large number of seniors to deliver to, Manville said it’s actually less than what they’re used to doing on the holiday.
“We have done typically in the past about 500 meals on the day, and we are seeing more people than we ever have, so that’s why the number sounds healthy, but it’s really just a fraction of the number that we usually have,” Manville said.
The increase in seniors signing up for the service was triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. At its highest point this year, Meals on Wheels was distributing 1,400 meals daily in Blount County. Now, it averages about 1,000.
To be mindful of COVID-19 precautions, Meals on Wheels did all its cooking the day before Thanksgiving with a group of “familiar” volunteers, Manville said.
About 25 volunteers will do contact deliveries on Thanksgiving Day.
“There will be no hugging,” Mannville said, “but we’re going to include an “IOU hug” for everybody.”
Thanksgiving preparation and delivery isn’t the only practice that’s changed for the program. Meals on Wheels has had to totally alter its practices because of COVID-19, Mannville said.
Pre-pandemic, seniors received five meals weekly. Now, the program has expanded to feed seniors in need seven days a week.
Operating with less volunteers than usual, a week’s worth of reheatable food is delivered to the seniors at once; whereas, before, they received hot meals every day. Also in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Meals on Wheels has started a program in which the community can donate gifts for seniors. Santa for Seniors is in its first year and was born out of the idea that many seniors haven’t been able to see their families.
Many people already have donated $25 wrapped gifts that will be distributed to the seniors next month.
“(The gifts) are to make sure that this year every one of them has something to know that they were thought of for Christmas,” Manville said. “It’s been a long, lonely year, and for many of our seniors, they probably haven’t had a hug since March, so we just put this out to the community and the outpouring has been great.”
To donate gifts, contact lmanville@blountcaa.org.
