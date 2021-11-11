Before the doors officially opened to customers Thursday, meals were being loaded into vehicles in the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse in Alcoa en route to the community’s senior veterans.
The project was a collaboration between Blount County Community Action Agency, the 134th Air Refueling Wing at McGhee Tyson Air Base and the restaurant. The airbase provided more than 50 volunteer active-duty personnel and veterans who took the meals and delivered them to the seniors who served their country in all military branches.
Tammye Pirie, executive director of BCCAA, was present as vehicles began rolling into the parking lot about 10 a.m. Clover Hill Assisted Living brought its van with senior residents who also are veterans, to go out and deliver to fellow veterans.
This Senior Veterans Meal Outreach was made possible, Pirie said, byone of the COVID-19 Impact grants from United Way of Blount County. The grant totaled $5,000. Other organizations helping out included the Veterans Affairs Office of Blount County and Catholic War Veterans.
This was the second and final Senior Veterans Meal Outreach project funded by the grant. The first was held in June.
The 50 senior veterans who were served by this project received meals from Texas Roadhouse and groceries from BCCAA’s Community Nutrition Program, which is Smoky Mountain Meals on Wheels, along with resource information from the Office on Aging and Community Services Programs.
On hand with Pirie were Lynnda Manville, program director for Meals on Wheels, and also Marjorie Hasting, communication specialist for BCCAA. Joani Shaver, director of the county Office on Aging, was instrumental in helping identify the senior veterans.
Chief Master Sgt. Mike Johnson of the 134th ARW was the organizer at the base, responsible for recruiting the 50 military volunteers and making sure they arrived on time to pick up the meals for delivery. All were eager to serve, he said, as cars rolled out of the parking lot to make deliveries.
“We just tell them where to show up and they show up to serve,” Johnson said. There is no shortage of people when it comes to helping veterans, he explained. Some members of the 134th brought family members with them.
Pirie thanked everyone who turned out and told them these veterans are getting valuable resources thanks to programs like this. Some are medically fragile and isolated, she said. Some are forced to live on benefits of $10,000 per year.
“Programs like this demonstrate they are not alone,” Pirie said.
One of the primary populations served by BCCAA are individuals who are 60 and older. This age group was identified as one of the highest-risk populations for experiencing negative and fatal outcomes from the coronavirus. The United Way funding became available to support local efforts that decreased the effects of COVID-19.
BCCAA discovered that many senior veterans remained underserved in receiving resources they qualified for. The agency then joined the other organizations to provide help.
It only took a matter of a few minutes before Texas Roadhouse employees had all of the to-go meals in the parking lot and ready to be delivered.
“Blount County Community Action Agency has been honored to facilitate this outreach, funded by United Way, that has veterans helping veterans and active-duty military connecting with those who served prior to their own service,” Pirie said. “Watching the lifelong loyalty that the military and military families share to care for each other ... has made this Senior Veterans Outreach so inspiring, collaborative and unifying.”
