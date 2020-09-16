MEDIC Regional Blood Center will hold its annual University of Tennessee vs. University of Florida football blood drive by competing against LifeSouth Blood Centers on Sept. 21-25.
The two blood centers battle every year to see who can get the most blood and blood products donated. MEDIC won in 2019, after losing in 2018.
Donors can visit one of the four donor centers or any community drive to donate. A full list of locations and times can be found through medicblood.org/donate.
All donors are required to wear a mask or face covering while donating and appointments are required. Donors will receive a T-shirt and coupons for Salsarita's and Texas Roadhouse for donating. They also will be screened for COVID-19 antibodies.
