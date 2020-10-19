MEDIC Regional Blood Center has a critical need for O Positive and B Negative blood, as well as platelets, the organization stated in a Monday press release. This need is a result of a national shortage, it stated.
Donations can be made at all MEDIC Regional Blood Center locations and mobile blood drives. Donations are by appointment only, and donors are required to wear a face covering.
Visit medicblood.org for locations, times and appointments. Donors will receive a T-shirt and Texas Roadhouse coupon.
