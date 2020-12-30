MEDIC Regional Blood Center is in critical need of blood types O-positive, O-negative, A-positive and A-negative, the organization said in a news release Wednesday.
Donations can be made at all MEDIC Blood Centers, including locations in Knoxville, Athens and Crossville, and at mobile units. For a full list of locations including mobile blood drives, visit medicblood.org.
MEDIC requires all donors to wear masks or face coverings. Appointments are not required for whole blood donations, but can be made online.
All donors will receive a special edition MEDIC gift, a $10 e-gift card (delivered via email), a $5 Salsarita's coupon and a Texas Roadhouse appetizer coupon, the release states.
