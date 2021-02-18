MEDIC Regional Blood Center continues to have a critical need for blood types O-positive, O-negative, A-positive and A-negative. MEDIC has less than a two-day supply of blood type O-positive and less than a three-day supply of blood type O-negative, A-positive and A-negative, the center said Wednesday in a news release.
MEDIC also hopes to send donations to blood centers in Texas affected by winter storms. Because of the winter weather in Texas, many blood drives have been cancelled.
Blood currently on shelves would be used in a trauma event and it takes a minimum of three days to process donated blood for distribution.
Donations can be made at MEDIC locations in Knoxville, Farragut, Athens and Crossville or mobile blood drive locations. Appointments are not required for whole blood donations, but are preferred as there is limited availability for walk-in donors. Donors will be required to wear face coverings or masks during donations.
