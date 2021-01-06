MEDIC Regional Blood Center continues to have a critical need for blood types O-positive, O-negative, A-positive and A-negative. MEDIC has less than a two-day supply of these blood types, the center said Wednesday in a news release. MEDIC also has a less critical need for B-negative blood.
Donors will receive a special edition MEDIC gift, a $10 e-gift card (delivered via email), a $5 Salsarita's coupon, a Petro's coupon and a Texas Roadhouse appetizer coupon. For this week and next, donors will be entered into a drawing for a $500 e-gift card.
Donations can be made at MEDIC locations in Knoxville, Farragut, Athens and Crossville or mobile blood drive locations. Appointments are not required for whole blood donations. Donors will be required to wear face coverings or masks during donations.
