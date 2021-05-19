MEDIC Regional Blood Center is in critical need of O-positive and O-negative blood.
The need is due to Tuesday trauma events, including one in which a patient used more than 20 units of O-negative blood.
Donations can be made at MEDIC locations in Knoxville, Farragut, Athens and Crossville or mobile blood drive locations, whose locations and directions can be found at medicblood.org. Appointments are not required for whole blood donations, but are preferred as there is limited availability for walk-in donors. Donors will be required to wear face coverings or masks during donations.
