MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced Tuesday that it is in need of O positive, O negative and A negative blood and COVID-19 convalescent plasma. The need for O positive is immediate and critical, MEDIC said in a press release.
Anyone who donates now through April 2 will be entered to win a 55-inch TV and a sound bar. Donors also will receive a MEDIC gift and a Texas Roadhouse coupon.
Donations can be made at MEDIC locations in Knoxville, Farragut, Athens and Crossville or mobile blood drive locations, whose locations and directions can be found at medicblood.org. Appointments are not required for whole blood donations, but are preferred as there is limited availability for walk-in donors, MEDIC's statement reads. Donors will be required to wear face coverings or masks during donations.
