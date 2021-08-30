MEDIC Regional Blood Center is honoring first responders ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
The organization is giving away special lapel pins for first responders through Sept. 3. Pins are on a first-come, first-served basis for any first responder. Anyone who donates before Sept. 3 also will receive a special first responder T-shirt. Additionally, donors will receive a $5 coupon for The Axe House, and a coupon for a Texas Roadhouse appetizer.
MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in the region, including Blount Memorial. As the national blood shortage brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the organization is in desperate need of donations. To schedule an appointment online, visit www.medicblood.org.
