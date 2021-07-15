As the national blood supply shortage continues, hospitals across East Tennessee, including Blount Memorial, are urging members of the community to donate blood, platelets and plasma at MEDIC Regional Blood Center.
MEDIC provides blood and blood-related products for 24 area hospitals across East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky. The organization is currently experiencing a critically low level of blood supply.
The need for blood types O Negative and O Positive is especially high. Inventory levels for blood type O have dropped to less than a day’s supply on several occasions, MEDIC said in a press release.
“The simple gift of making a blood donation impacts many individuals in our community," Blount Memorial Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said. "Right now, we need donors in our communities to help replenish and maintain MEDIC Regional Blood Center’s supply for East Tennessee."
To schedule a donation appointment, visit MEDIC's website at www.medicblood.org or contact Director of Communications Kristy Altman by phone at 865-805-2008.
