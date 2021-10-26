MEDIC Regional Blood Center is urging East Tennessee residents to donate blood as the national blood shortage continues to threaten hospitals.
MEDIC currently has less than a two-day supply of A Positive, O Positive and O Negative blood types and platelets, the organization said Tuesday in a press release.
Hospital demand for blood remains high and donor turnout is falling short, the blood bank said.
MEDIC's struggles to restock its blood supply could impact hospitals throughout the region. The organization is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties across East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky.
Anyone wishing to donate blood to MEDIC is advised to make an appointment online at www.medicblood.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.