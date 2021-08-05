Beginning Monday, Aug. 9, MEDIC Regional Blood Center once again will require all donors to wear masks at mobile drives and donation centers.
In a press release, MEDIC said the organization is reinstating the mask mandate amid "the rising numbers of COVID-19 and COVID variants in our area."
Due to the continued national blood shortage, MEDIC is also offering incentives for donors throughout the month of August. Anyone who donates blood this month will receive a a tie-dye shirt, a Texas Roadhouse coupon, and a $5 coupon to The Axe House. Donors also are automatically entered to win a $1000 e-gift card.
Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link or by calling 865-524-3074.
