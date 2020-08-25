MEDIC Regional Blood Center will continue screening all donors for COVID-19 antibodies through Sept. 30.
Medic will be testing for antibodies in an attempt to identify COVID convalescent plasma (CCP) donors. Testing will be confined to antibodies present in blood or blood-product donations, and will not be testing be for the virus.
MEDIC is currently requiring all donors to make an appointment and wear a face mask or covering while donating.
To view locations and times and to make an appointment, visit www.medicblood.org.
