Medic Regional Blood Center will host a blood drive in Maryville next week.
The drive will be held at the Gary Hensley Auditorium inside the city of Maryville Municipal Building from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on May 4-7.
Donors are asked to make an appointment by visiting www.medicblood.org under the "Donate" tab or by calling 865-524-3074.
Medic is scheduling by appointment to comply with social distancing rules and to speed up the process for each donor. Walk-ins will be allowed to donate but may be asked to wait in their vehicle while priority is given to those with appointments.
Donors also are asked to wear facial masks while going through the donation process. Masks will not be provided.
In a press release Thursday, April 30, Medic said it is low in inventory on blood types A positive, A negative, O positive and O negative.
Donors receive a free gift and a coupon for an appetizer at Texas Roadhouse.
