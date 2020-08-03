A MEDIC Regional Blood Center mobile unit will be at New Midland Plaza to offer Blount Countians more than a chance to donate blood: They can get COVID-19 antibody testing, too.
From Aug. 10-14, MEDIC’s mobile unit will accept blood donors by appointment in an effort to grow safe plasma banks at local hospitals during the pandemic.
They’ll be taking blood from eligible donors — including people who tested positive for the virus and have been symptom free for 28 days — and sending back antibody results.
Only people who have COVID-19 antibodies in their blood will get antibody confirmation from MEDIC.
“The way we had been set up was that you had to have a positive lab test from a health care facility,” MEDIC Director of Communications Kristy Altman said in a phone interview Monday. “This will open up for us other pools of donors who may not have been tested but do have the antibodies.”
This incentive of getting a free antibody test is filling up schedules for mobile units, Altman said, and with the amount of calls coming in, the organization is expecting an increase in donations.
“People are curious,” she said. “We’ve been getting calls from people since April who say ‘I didn’t feel well in January. Can I come in and donate. I’m sure I had it.’”
Now those people can know for sure through blood work processed by a third party.
MEDIC started a regional push for donations Monday in Knoxville and its mobile units will be scattered throughout several Blount-adjacent counties until Aug. 31.
The effort is about more than just antibody testing, however.
“The need for COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP) is urgent,” a statement from the organization read. “Antibody testing is an effort to identify CCP donors to increase inventories to meet the demand of regional hospitals.”
Altman characterized the area as a “hot spot” for increased hospitalizations.
Antibodies in the plasma from donors who already have struggled through the virus could help others beat the symptoms more effectively or to treat some.
At least one woman treated with CCP at Blount Memorial Hospital beat the virus in May.
At BMH, there are plans to open antibody testing to the public soon. Right now they’re focused on making it available to employees, spokeswoman Jennie Bounds said.
“Right now, we do not have a date set for when we will begin offering this to the community,” she emailed Monday. That test may be available before the end of August, Bounds added. She did not say how much BMH’s antibody testing would cost or if it could be paid for through insurance.
That means MEDIC might be one of the first free antibody tests sources for the public in Blount.
The statement emphasized donating is “not a COVID-19 diagnostic test.” It’s a blood donation. But people are still expected to use it as a means to reveal whether or not they’ve already beaten the infection once.
MEDIC staff did not say when asked how long it would take to return results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.