Alumni, friends and partners of Maryville College are invited to an introduction of the school’s 12th president on Thursday, Feb. 13, in the Clayton Center for the Arts.
The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. in the Harold and Jean Lambert Recital Hall. An informal meet-and-greet will follow in the auditorium’s adjacent lobby and galleries.
For people unable to attend, video of the event will be livestreamed on the college’s Facebook page and later uploaded to its YouTube channel.
“Members of the Board of Directors are confident that this next president of Maryville College will build on the successes of President Bogart and take the college boldly into its third century,” said Mary Kay Sullivan, chairperson of the college’s Board of Directors and co-chair of the college’s Presidential Search Committee, in a memo distributed to the campus community on Monday. “We ask for you to join us in welcoming our 12th president and recommitting yourself to the important work ahead.”
Maryville College’s current president, William T. “Tom” Bogart, announced last July that the 2019-2020 academic year would be his last at the school. His tenure began in 2010.
The new president will begin work at the college July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.