Rick Bowden is a Western Kentucky native who came to Tennessee in 1966 to attend college and has bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He has been married to Barbara for 47 years, and they have lived in Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee while he pursued a 40-plus-year career in corporate manufacturing management. He also completed the Graduate Executive Education programs at Indiana University and University of Notre Dame. After retirement in 2014 and living in a motor home for a few years, the Bowdens moved to Maryville in 2017. Rick has been active and in leadership positions at prior locations in community, civic, government, educational and church organizations and programs, including serving two terms on the University of Tennessee National Alumni Association Board of Governors.
Richard Burchfield is a Middle Tennessee native and graduated from Beech High School in Hendersonville. Burchfield came to Maryville to play football for the Maryville College Fighting Scots and earned his bachelor of arts degree in 2005. Currently, he serves as associate relations supervisor for DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee in Maryville. He enjoys spending time in the outdoors, supporting Maryville College athletics, the occasional round of golf but most of all spending time with his family. Burchfield lives in Alcoa with wife, Akiko, and their two daughters, Emory, 7, and Channing, 1.
Tina Darnell is a graduate of Fallbrook (California) High School and moved to Tennessee from San Diego 22 years ago. She has lived in various parts of the country and grew up as a self-described “Marine brat.” She has lived in Maryville the past six years and currently works as a legal assistant at Rose & Moffatt, PLLC. Prior companies included EdFinancial Services and Jewelry Television Network. An avid reader, Darnell has been active in live music for more than 30 years, both playing instruments and attending many events. She’s also the proud mother of two daughters; one graduated from high school and the other is in elementary school.
Sue Weaver Dunlap grew up in Knoxville and now lives in Walland, where she and her husband live on a mountain farm. There, among wildlife and pets, she pursues creative writing. Dunlap holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Tennessee in social work and two advanced degrees in education from Lincoln Memorial University. She retired from teaching English and history at Seymour High School. Additionally, she taught at Walters State Community College. Her poems have appeared in Anthology of Appalachian Writers, Appalachian Heritage, Appalachian Journal and Southern Poetry Anthology, among other anthologies and journals. Her chapbook “The Story Tender” was released by Finishing Line Press in 2014, and her full collection of poetry “Knead” in 2016 by Main Street Rag.
Pam Graf was born and raised in Knoxville and attended West High School. She has been a Blount County resident for the past 46 years and retired as an employee with the state of Tennessee after working at Lakeshore Mental Health for 31 years. She is married to Tony Graf, the mother of four children and grandmother to 10 grandchildren. Her hobbies include cooking and quilting and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.
Dr. Phil Hoffman grew up in Memphis and received his bachelor of engineering degree from Vanderbilt, his doctorate in physiology and biophysics from UT Health Science Center in Memphis, and his medical degree from Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City. He moved to Maryville in 1992 and practiced cardiology at Blount Memorial Hospital until retiring in 2013. Since then, he has revived his love for woodworking and other hobbies. He is a member of Fairview United Methodist Church, board member of Family Promise of Blount County, works with Samaritan Hands, and is on the board of the Blount Memorial Foundation. He and his wife, Cindy, a retired physical therapist, live with their two golden retrievers.
Danny Koontz is a Maryville native and has been director of facilities management for Collier Restaurant Group in Sevierville since 2016. Before that, he served in the same role for Ruby Tuesday for 35 years. He is a past board member and past chairman of the Restaurant Facilities Management Association and currently serves as advisory council member. He recently was accepted in Marquis Who’s Who among American Business People. He lives in Maryville with his wife, Robin, and son, Adam. His hobbies include playing golf, watching sports and attending all Maryville High Rebel football games.
Ana María Lomperis retired in Maryville in 2015 after a 35-year college teaching career. She graduated from Duke, met her husband, Tim, in their master’s program at Johns Hopkins, and earned her doctorate in economics from UNC-Chapel Hill. She taught at Duke, UNC, North Carolina State, and Saint Louis University, where she directed the Master of Health Administration program for many years. The author of numerous academic articles, she also served as editor of LSU’s Louisiana Business Review. Lomperis loves writing, cooking, hiking and calling “beautiful and friendly” Blount County home. She and Tim are members of First United Methodist Church, where they enjoy volunteering. They have two married children, five grandchildren and an energetic rescue dog, Sunshine Sparkle.
Joseph Maus is a five-year resident of Blount County. A Dayton, Ohio native, Maus moved to Tennessee to attend the University of Tennessee and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business administration. Currently, he is working toward earning his law degree from Lincoln Memorial University’s Duncan School of Law. While not at school, Maus works full time in public safety. As a millennial who reads The Daily Times daily, he said he is excited to provide feedback and ideas to further the newspaper’s readership. He and his wife, Hannah, enjoy spending time in and around Blount County and relish the opportunity to be active within the Maryville community.
Robert Moore returned to Maryville after his 2017 retirement from the University of South Alabama, where he taught audiology. In 2007, he was named chairman of the Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology at USA. Moore was born in Athens, Tennessee, and moved to Maryville with his family as a child, attending Eagleton Elementary and graduating from Everett High School in 1964. He spent several years in the U.S. Army Security Agency and worked three years with the FBI as an electronics technician. He and his wife, Bonnie, volunteer throughout the community and enjoy hiking the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The Moores are members of the East Tennessee Historical Society.
Robin Payne has always lived in Blount County and is a graduate of Friendsville High School. She is employed by Simmons Bank in Maryville and has been in banking for more than 25 years. Her hobbies include cooking and photography. She has written a cookbook, “A Taste of Memories,” and co-authored and compiled the memories and pictures of Wesley Lane’s history with his Harley-Davidson motorcycles in a book called “My Life My Harleys.” Payne is a volunteer mentor for Blount County Schools’ Reading Program and works to enhance children’s self-esteem and self-confidence. She and her husband, Gary, are members of Dotson Memorial Baptist Church.
Dr. Robert Proffitt is a family medical physician in Maryville. He graduated from Maryville High School, Maryville College, University of Tennessee Medical School in Memphis and interned at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond. Proffitt served as an Army captain at Seoul Military Hospital in South Korea and was assigned as a physician for the American Embassy in Seoul. He was president of the Blount County Chamber of Commerce, chief of staff of Blount Memorial Hospital in 1974, a member of the Blount County Commission and Maryville city school board. His publications include “Ascaris Pneumonia: Method of Diagnosis” in the New England Journal of Medicine and “Bilateral Wilms Tumor, Eighteen Year Follow-up” in the Tennessee State Medical Journal.
Julie Stansberry is the communications manager at United Way of Blount County, where she has worked for almost eight years. In this role, she connects with various local news outlets to spread the message of the organization, updates the website and social media accounts, and coordinates marketing materials throughout the year. She also oversees the organization’s communications and marketing committee, which is made up of communications professionals in the Blount County community. She received both a bachelor’s degree (journalism and electronic media) and master’s degree (public relations) from the University of Tennessee in 2009 and 2012, respectively. She and her husband, Todd, have two sons.
