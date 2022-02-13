Pellissippi State Community College invites the community to welcome its Blount County campus dean, who has weathered both a pandemic and a ransomware attack since starting the position.
A Meet and Greet with Dean Priscilla Duenkel will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, on the Blount County campus, 2731 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Friendsville. RSVP by Friday, Feb. 18, to rsvp@pstcc.edu.
A short program will follow at 9:30 a.m.
Duenkel joined Pellissippi State on Sept. 1, 2020, when the college was still primarily working and learning from home due to the pandemic.
A native of Sweetwater and a graduate of Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee, and McKendree University in Illinois, Duenkel most recently served as assistant director for student success at Roane State Community College. She previously worked at Tennessee Tech and King University.
“I have a passion for first-generation students,” said Duenkel, who found her calling in higher education while working as a resident chaplain at Lee University. “That’s why I wanted to transition to community colleges.”
Duenkel’s goals as Blount County campus dean include fostering community on campus, making sure all the resources provided to students on the college’s Hardin Valley campus also are available to students who attend classes on the Blount County campus and increasing diversity.
“I want to create an environment here so that students want to be on campus and spend time here, not just come here for their classes and leave,” she said.
Despite starting her new job during a pandemic when most of her interaction with colleagues and students was virtual, Duenkel said her transition to Pellissippi State has been a good one.
With most students back on campus now, Duenkel is busy looking toward the future.
“This is an exciting time for the Blount County campus, with our new workforce development center opening this year,” she said. “That building will bring lots of opportunities and resources not only to our students, but also to the community — everything from workforce development to our Culinary Arts program.”
For more information about Pellissippi State, visit www.pstcc.edu or call 865.694.6400.
