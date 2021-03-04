Food instability is a very real issue at the best of times for some families, and with the additional economic stress brought about by a worldwide pandemic, more and more people are facing hard choices when it comes to putting food on the table, officials from a Maryville church say.
Piney Level Missionary Baptist Church members volunteering with food distributions at the Chilhowee Baptist Center in Maryville saw firsthand how prevalent that need is.
As an outgrowth of that ministry, the church decided to create its own food pantry to serve community needs close to home.
With help from the Chilhowee Baptist Center, the church food pantry held a “soft opening” Feb. 27 at the church, 3527 Piney Level Church Road near Lee Lambert Golf Course in the Hubbard Community, with 24 families receiving a box of food. The next distribution will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 6.
“This was a plan we put in motion about two months ago, and of course, with COVID, you’re restricted a little bit as to what you can do right now,” said Chris McInnis, who coordinates the food pantry along with his wife, Katherine. “We saw this as an opportunity to try to help the community and maybe get some people in the door at the church and tell them why we’re doing it, hopefully spread the gospel in the process.”
What to expect
Saturday’s distribution will be a drive-thru event, and volunteers will be observing COVID precautions. McInnis said cars will be directed to one of several tents that will be set up where some information, such as names, addresses and phone numbers, will be recorded. The information will be kept completely private.
“This helps us with Second Harvest Food Bank,” McInnis said. “We’re looking to get in the door with them. They want to see who you deal with and what you’re giving out so they can schedule with you.”
Nonperishable foods will be distributed, including canned vegetables, fruits and meats, pinto beans, rice, etc. “We try to serve about a two-week supply box,” McInnis said. “It’s obviously not going to hold somebody out with a family of four for two weeks, but it will help them sustain, anyway.
“We’ve got two different boxes. One is more designed for an older group of people who know how to do more hands-on cooking, with the oil, flour and, cornmeal, and know how to whip up a meal where some of the younger generation may not have this knowledge,” he said. “It worked out really well last Saturday. People seemed to enjoy the variety in the boxes. I know the people, especially the ones with children, liked the easier things like the canned pasta and the macaroni and cheese. We would rather give out something people need and want rather than to just fill a box. We’re aiming to give people something they will use, something they want.”
Recipients will choose which of the two boxes will best serve them.
With the Piney Level Food Pantry being so new, a schedule for future distributions hasn’t yet been set. Information will be posted on the church sign, the website and Facebook page when available.
More than food
Piney Level’s pastor, Mike Boring, said his congregation has stepped up to support the new ministry. “That’s another one of the things that let us realize God was in this thing,” he said. “The money started coming from several different sources, not coming out of the church budget, not having to take up special offerings; the funds just started coming in.”
After meeting with Rick Myers, director of the Chilhowee Baptist Center, to determine how best to operate the food pantry, church members built shelves in a room dedicated to the ministry, stocked it with nonperishables and prepared for the initial distribution Feb. 27. Boring said other needs, such as for school supplies, were discovered at that time.
“We took a lot of time praying with a lot of families over their fears and insecurities, because there’s a lot of that in our community right now,” Boring said. “We want to be able to help them with that immediate need, yes, but also taking care of the future needs, the spiritual needs.”
McInnis agreed, saying, “I was surprised at the amount of people who were actually willing to sit there and have a conversation with you rather than just get the box and run off. I saw people with a need for something a little bit more than maybe a bite to eat.
“My biggest prayer going into this was that we would be able to speak to people and understand their needs, that we could possibly open the door to people that maybe had a little bit deeper problem that they would feel comfortable enough to come back and get some help. This country has such a need right now to know who Jesus is, and that’s our main goal — to see lives changed. A box of food can change somebody maybe for a night, but it can’t change a life.”
He quoted President Theodore Roosevelt as saying, “People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.”
“We’re trying to show them we care,” he said.
