I am reminded every day that I’m getting older, slower, more forgetful. If not from the occasional inquiry of “How long have you been at the paper now?” then it’s the realization that I will never run another half-marathon or wake up pain-free.
So I understand limitations from that standpoint. As the middle child of two aging, octogenarian parents, I have empathy for them and their own issues brought on by age. My dad has diabetes, which he controls very well through diet and exercise; my mom likewise has conditions for which she takes medication.
So when my mom had her second knee replacement surgery, I wanted to be there for them both. She did remarkably well and was up and about in no time.
One day she gave me a beef roast and asked if I might be willing to cook it one night for dinner for the four of us — me, my husband and them. I said yes. I mistakenly thought she wanted me to cook it and deliver the meal to her house. No. She was coming over, new knee and all.
That she fell in her front yard on the way to my house was a scary ordeal. She assured us all that she was fine, and we dined as a family, grateful for being able to do so.
That was a couple of years ago, and my parents are still coming over to my house for dinner once per week. We’ve only missed a few. After that first time, I realized it was something simple I can do for them. I, too, have to eat. Might as well have extra company. Our daughter and her friend attend as well.
I have even dubbed us The Supper Club. Each Wednesday I scurry at work to get it all done to hurry home and turn on the stove or Instant Pot. We’ve enjoyed Great Northern beans and fried potatoes, chicken casserole, carnitas, broccoli cheddar soup, meatball subs, roasts, roasted vegetables, burgers, fried catfish, rice bowls and pasta meals since that’s my dad’s favorite. They show up promptly at 6 p.m. for the meal and stay for the chance to catch up and hear voices other than their own.
During the pandemic, we still gathered. My house was just about the only place they came to besides church and the grocery store.
I’m not sharing this to convince anyone that I’m a great cook. I am pretty apt at reading and following a recipe and the internet has endless ideas. My grandmother was the best cook ever. I still miss her chicken and dumplings and fried pies.
It just hit me one day that despite the work, it’s been a wonderful experience for all of us. My mom appreciates the fact that one day a week she can sit down at someone else’s table and just enjoy what’s put forth. She decided to start making the desserts of her choosing, and we all partake.
It just seems like a way to accomplish a few good things, like checking in with my parents with more than a phone call; having guests over means you have to clean your house or at least the rooms they will be inhabiting; and it’s a good excuse to try some new recipes on a willing crowd.
It has even extended beyond our households. Colleagues at work have heard me talk of Supper Club night and inquire what’s for dinner. My mom talks to her sister by phone each week. She lives in Arkansas, and the conversations always include a play-by-play of Supper Club menus. I’ve even been sent some recipes from my aunt and her mother-in-law, and I’ve served them up to my approving guests.
And I don’t really do all of the work myself. Joe, my husband, gets home early and gets out the vacuum cleaner. He tidies up, cuts up veggies since I am dangerous with a knife, and other prep stuff, too. He can make a tasty gallon of sweet tea as well as anybody. I would not be taking this on without his help.
Three generations coming together to dine and connect. With the support for and gratefulness of what we have here, we are lifetime members of The Supper Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.