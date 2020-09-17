Assistant Principal Melissa Stowers will become principal of Maryville Junior High School in October, when Lisa McGinley retires.
Stowers has been assistant principal at the school since 2017. Before joining Maryville City Schools, she worked for 13 years in Knox County Schools.
She began her career at West High School as an English teacher, moved to Carter High as a graduation coach and then held three assistant principal positions in Knox County.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where she also completed her master’s degree in education and earned an educational specialist degree in administration.
Stowers said her goal from childhood was to become a teacher, and she credits the principal and assistant principal when she worked at Carter High for encouraging her move into administration and for serving as mentors.
When she moved to MCS, Stowers said, the district “gets in your heart.”
At the junior high, she said, “I want to continue our culture of excellence.” Over the past three years, McGinley and MCS Assistant Director Amy Vagnier have inspired her with their leadership, communication and transparency, Stowers said.
In addition to supporting teachers and families, one of the things she’s looking forward to as principal is helping in the expected long-term transition of ninth graders moving back to the high school and seventh graders coming to the junior high.
Stowers and her husband, Clint, have a son in the fifth grade at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School.
McGinley delayed her retirement until fall break, to help with the return to school during the pandemic. She has served the district for 30 years as a teacher, guidance counselor and principal.
During this week’s school board meeting, MCS Director Mike Winstead said, “While we are sad to see Lisa retire, we are better for her years of service, and happy for her to move into this next phase of life knowing her work was appreciated and valued.”
