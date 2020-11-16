When his daughter passed away due to overdose in 2018, Tim Webb had no hope.
“I never thought I was going to recover,” Webb told The Daily Times.
But two years later, he is part of an effort to use a seasonal staple to remember and honor his daughter and others that have lost their lives to overdose.
This holiday season, the Blount County Justice Center, 948 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, will host a memorial Christmas tree for the second year in a row. The tree will sit just outside the center’s entrance and will be decorated with ornaments in remembrance of overdose deaths.
The community is asked to bring ornaments in honor of loved ones that have passed away due to overdose at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. The ornaments will be placed on the tree, and for those without ornaments, stars with loved ones’ names written on them will be used in their place to decorate the tree.
“Just because our loved ones are gone, that doesn’t mean they have to be forgotten,” Webb said.
The tree is the brainchild of Webb, fellow community member Jan McCoy and Blount County Sheriff James Berrong. McCoy, who lost her son to an overdose death, and Webb met with Berrong and Rob Talbott, who oversees the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force, last year.
Webb and McCoy wanted to do something to memorialize those lost to overdose, and the group brainstormed a Christmas tree. The original plan was to put it in the Blount County Courthouse, but Berrong later decided he wanted the tree to sit at the Justice Center, Webb said.
The goal? To bring awareness to the overdose issue while allowing families a unique chance to remember those lost.
“It would give some of these parents an opportunity to honor their child that they did not die in vain,” McCoy said. “And having it at the justice center with Sheriff Berrong’s blessing makes it all the better.”
That awareness is especially crucial now, as overdoses rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic. McCoy cited the crisis’ negative effect on mental health, as social distancing can lead to isolation and thus a loss of the support and help needed to overcome addiction.
“The opposite of addiction is community … We do have an epidemic in addition to the pandemic,” McCoy said.
And the tree won’t put a damper on the community budget, according to McCoy. An area Home Depot is slated to donate the tree, and McCoy said she will work with the local parks and recreation department to attach lights to it.
“No cost to the community other than a little bit of electricity for the LED lights,” McCoy said.
The tree will first be decorated in a basic way before its true attraction, the ornaments, are added on Nov. 28.
“That day is when it’s really emotional,” McCoy said. “But it’s also really, really neat.”
The tree will also feature purple and silver colorings, as purple is the official color of Aug. 31’s International Overdose Awareness Day.
McCoy estimated about 30 people attended last year’s tree decoration, and she’s hoping for many more this time around. She has worked to get the word out via Facebook, as has the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, which shared a promotional image for the tree decoration on its own Facebook page.
McCoy and Webb also have the support of Berrong, who Webb said was enthusiastic about making the tree an annual fixture. The hope remains to honor those lost while bringing awareness to the horrors of drug addiction and overdose.
“Every single day across the country, people are dying over this,” Webb said. “And they’re leaving behind mothers and fathers and children, sons, daughters.”
(0) comments
