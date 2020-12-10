The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many Christmas traditions to be canceled in 2020, but Smith Funeral and Cremation Service’s Memorial Christmas Tree Program and Grandview Cemetery’s Candlelight Christmas Tribute are going forward.
These two annual projects allow the community to remember deceased loved ones while at the same time contribute to the Empty Pantry Fund’s mission of providing food for Blount County citizens in need at Christmas. The only change is that participants are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Smith’s Memorial Christmas Tree Program began in 1985 and Grandview’s Candlelight Christmas Tribute began in 1990 to raise funds for the Empty Pantry Fund. Those who donate at the funeral home, whether they have used the services of Smith or not, will have an ornament with their loved one’s name placed on one of the Memorial Trees in the funeral home lobby. All donations will be presented to the Empty Pantry Fund. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service is at 1402 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville. Donations will be accepted until Christmas.
Grandview Candlelight Christmas Tribute will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the cemetery, 2304 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville. By donating at the cemetery office, an LED candle will be placed on your loved one’s memorial site at the cemetery. All donations go to the Empty Pantry Fund. In case of inclement weather, the tribute will be rescheduled for Thursday, Dec. 17. A reception will be held in conjunction with the Candlelight Tribute at the Grandview Pavilion, directly behind the office. Refreshments will be served, and holiday music will be played.
Julie Foster, administrative assistant at Grandview, said, “We have pretty much carried on. We haven’t changed a whole lot thus far with the candle orders themselves. People are coming to the office here as well as at Smith Mortuary to place their orders, and a lot of people have mailed their checks this year. As far as the get-together itself, we are asking people to wear masks and adhere to social distancing. We will have light refreshments at our pavilion, but it’s open and there’s plenty of room for spacing. It’s an outdoor event anyway so not a lot has changed.
“It’s an important thing that we really wanted to continue to contribute to,” Foster said. “We know the Empty Pantry Fund is something our community needs and we’re glad to still be able to help them.”
These two projects account for 12% to 15% of the Empty Pantry Fund’s annual budget. EPF Treasurer Tony Clark said, “They’ve been doing this for many years, and we don’t ever want to take for granted what they do for us.”
Board member Jamey Hearon added, “They help us financially, but they also give us their time” working during packing and deliveries. “They genuinely want to help us. They’ve been so good to the community, and it shows.”
Baskets still available
EPF President Lon Fox said a few food baskets are still available. Those in need are asked to visit the website, www.emptypantryfund.com, for information on how to apply.
Volunteers are still needed for packing and distribution. Fox emphasized that volunteers must sign up on the website and indicate which shift they prefer to work.
Instead of packing the foods in one night with an army of volunteers, this year’s packing will take place all day on Dec. 17 in three shifts: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; 1-5 p.m.; and 5:30-9 p.m. This is to limit the number of people at the Tennessee Army National Guard Armory to 50 or less at any one time.
Also, recipients who agreed to do so will pick up their foods and toys through Junior Service League of Maryville’s Toys for Blount County on Saturday, Dec. 19. Volunteer shifts are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; 12:30-4:30 p.m.; and 4:30-8:30 p.m. Deliveries to the homebound will be on Sunday, Dec. 20. All volunteers will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Donations
BALANCE FORWARD: $68,887.03
Taz, $600
Blount County Register Deeds Employees, $301.30
In honor of Paul Bales by Anne Michelle Pfeiffer, $100
In memory of Kathleen Effler, $100
In memory of Ronald Flynn, $50
In memory of Charles Odis Flynn, $100
In memory of Mo by Eleanor French, $25
Judy and Lawrence Ackley, $100
In honor of Steve and Bart Miller by the Millard Family, $250
In memory of Wanda P. Long, T.L. Laxton, W.J. and Elizabeth Long, $100
Gary and Ruth Prewitt, $100
David Dubs, $200
Ernest and Joyce Frey, $100
In remembrance of the Koella Family by Clifford “Bo” Henry, $250
Kenneth and Peggy Hoy, $200
Charles and Clara McNutt, $200
Linda Arwood, $20
In memory of Jack Myers, $100
Ellie Morrow, $100
In memory of Harry Trotter by Shirley Trotter, $100
In memory of Paul Bales by Tommy and Linda Millsaps, $200
In memory of Homer Shumer by Betty Shumer, $20
In memory of Bill and Lenora Farr and Henry and Hattie Shumer by Betty Shumer, $20
In memory of Bill Wear, $100
Boyd and Wanda Anderson, $200
In memory of Glenn and Ann Brown from Glena Drinka, $100
James and Eleanor Sikes, $50
Sharon and Robert Carter, $25
In memory of Louise Tindell, $25
In memory of Lynn Collins, $100
Bob and Pat Carroll, $200
Walter and Rebecca Best, $40
Anonymous, $50
John and Francis Dunn, $125
Keith and Holly Dancho, $100
Robert Bauman, $10
In memory of Samie and Clayton Whitehead by Anne and Dan Blevens, $100
In memory of Sam H. and Maxie Blevens by Dan and Anne Blevens, $100
In memory of Jimmy, Judy, and Joe by Susan Phillips, $100
Raleigh and Judy Dixon, $500
Kay Killeen, $50
Noreen Geffert, $50
In honor of my husband Richard Beem, 6 children, and 15 grandchildren by Gwen Beem, $200
Anonymous, $125
In memory of my wife Jean Flickinger, $200
In memory of Sonny Murrin by family, $200
Marka Castleman, $100
In memory of Allison Lund by Terry and Martha Lund, $50
In memory of Jane Lund by Terry and Martha Lund, $50
Anonymous, $500
Anonymous, $100
Elaine and Bryan Dmitrovich, $50
In memory of my late wife Gladys and in honor of my grandchildren – Kelsey Riggs, Charles Hill 3rd, Kaitlyn Hill, Jazlyn Brown, Jaxon Brown and Jaylynn Brown; also given in honor of my precious great-granddaughter, Aria Jane Riggs, by Bob Bean, $300
Ed and Rhonda Delozier, $200
In memory of Andy and Annie Whitehead and Wade and Mary McDonald, $50
Betty Whitehead, $50
John and Kathy Wilbanks, $100
Marion and Norma Stokes, $125
In memory of Homer Shumer by Doug and Sheila Overly, $50
In memory of Jack, Pauline and Brendle Overly given by Doug and Sheila Overly, $50
Philip and Kathy Neisser, $200
Anonymous, $100
In loving memory of Fred and Troy Belle Waggoner by Leland Waggoner, $1,000
In memory of Jane and Allison Lund by Mark Lund, $500
Sallie Macy’s Christmas gifts Craig Wooliver, Jill Fernandez and Jamie Irwin, $200
The Daily Times donation box at the customer service desk, $74.14
TOTAL: $78,822.47
