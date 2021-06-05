Maryville College has announced plans for a memorial service for President Emeritus Gerald W. Gibson. The service will be held at 2 p.m. June 11 in the Ronald and Lynda Nutt Theatre of the Clayton Center for the Arts.
The public is invited, but asked to sign up ahead of time online at maryvillecollege.edu/Gibson-memorial before June 11. The event also will be livestreamed at the same link used to RSVP.
Gibson, who served as Maryville College's president from 1993 until 2010 and retired as president emeritus, died May 20.
