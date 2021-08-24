Behind the Maryville Municipal Building, a memorial constructed of brick, limestone and bronze is being built in the name of four fallen city police officers, including Kenny Ray Moats, who died five years ago today, on Aug. 25, 2016.
The other three officers being honored are J.H. Clemens, who also died on Aug. 25 but in 1911, Barton Coker and John Michael Callahan II.
A drunk driver wrecked into Callahan’s police motorcycle in 1981 when he was responding to a call. The other officers were shot to death while on duty.
Clemens was shot and killed at age 49 by a man named Norman Loudon when he and another deputy went to arrest Loudon.
Coker was shot and killed at age 66 when he and his partner approached a man, 21, and the man’s girlfriend, 18. The man pulled a handgun and opened fire on the officers.
Moats was shot and killed at age 32 when he and his partner were dispatched to a domestic violence call for a man named Brian Keith Stalans threatening his father’s life. After Moats and his partner escorted the father to safety, Stalans opened fire on the officers and struck Moats in the neck above his bulletproof vest.
“We think that it’s important to the community, that it will be a constant reminder of the dangers of the work that the police and fire do every day,” Maryville Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp said. “It keeps alive the four people who have given that ultimate sacrifice.”
The city of Maryville signed a contract for the memorial in November 2019, with the hopes of it being completed by Aug. 25, 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic halted access to such materials as raw bronze.
Now, Crisp said he hopes it will be unveiled to the public by the middle of October or November 2021.
The city funded the build of the memorial plaza with $262,170 approved in its budget. The rest of the funding for the statues was provided by check from a community member whose name will be revealed along with the whole memorial.
Officer Moat’s mother, Lisa Burns, said the outpouring of support from the Blount County community is overwhelming.
The memorial will be the second honor given to Moats. In November 2017, the bridge on Ellejoy Road near River Ford Road was named Kenny Moats Memorial Bridge.
“Five years later and you’re still hearing stories,” Burns said. “It keeps his memory alive.”
She believes that all first responders, not only her son, deserve to be honored.
That was exactly Crisp’s intention. He said the memorial is a global approach to the sacrifice first responders make every day, keeping in mind the upcoming anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.
“It’ll be a part of this fixture for as long as this building is here, and perhaps even afterwards it’ll be here,” Crisp said. “It’s just a tribute to those brave men and a constant reminder to what I believe to be a grateful community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.