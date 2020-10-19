A Memphis man was arrested by Maryville Police officers after allegedly stealing $300 via Venmo, a mobile payment service.
Darron Lamont McNeal, 18, was arrested at 6:24 p.m. Oct. 18 on a charge of theft.
McNeal was soliciting donations outside of Kroger, 507 N. Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville, when a man offered to send McNeal $15 on the Venmo app. The man handed his phone to McNeal to perform the transfer. However, instead of transferring the $15 that was agreed upon, McNeal sent himself $300. After handing the phone back to the man, McNeal immediately left the scene in a red Ford Escape.
He was picked up by police later that evening at the Exxon gas station on Alcoa Highway, Alcoa. McNeal admitted to soliciting donations, but denied the theft.
McNeal was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. hearing Oct. 20.
