Men in Christ/Men in Community has presented its annual Trailblazer awards to three individuals, Bettye F. Lenoir, Marjorie Stewart and Adriel McCord.
The organization has given out the awards for five years now. The nominating committee consists of Chester Brabson, Dan McCord and Leslie Porter. Nominations are taken from the community. Chairperson for Men in Christ/Men in Community is Glen Sankey.
The individuals selected have demonstrated leadership qualities, commitment to community service, investment in youth and the desire to make this community even better.
In non-COVID years, the group had dinners during which the awards were presented, Sankey said. They haven’t been able to do that now for two years. Sankey said they hope to be able to in 2022.
Here are the 2021 Trailblazers:
Betty Fowler Lenoir is a lifetime resident of Alcoa and graduated from Charles M. Hall High School and the University Of Tennessee School Of Nursing. Although she retired from nursing after 30 years of dedicated service, she continued to volunteer in the health clinic at Alcoa Elementary School. In addition, she worked in the Head Start program at New Providence Presbyterian Church — Maryville for several years.
Lenoir is a life-long member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church where she serves on the Trustee Board, the Ben and Frances Ross Pantry and the Women’s Ministry.
Her community involvement also includes serving as chairman of the Charles M. Hall Alumni Association’s Scholarship Committee, Hall Old Field Maryville Empowerment, Inc. (H.O.M.E., Inc.) Committee and Craig’s Chapel A.M.E. Zion Cemetery Committee. She has been employed with Foothills Funeral Home as a lady attendant for over 30 years.
Several young ladies have been presented to society with the Red Hat Jewels Debutante Ball, of which Lenoir serves as treasurer.
Adriel McCord is a native of LaGrange, Georgia, and came to Tennessee in 1996 to attend Maryville College. While earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in business and organizational management, McCord was a four-year letterman on the Maryville College men’s basketball team.
He currently holds several financial and insurance licenses. McCord began his career as a management associate with SunTrust Bank in 2001 and advanced through various roles to become first vice president. In 2013, he became vice president and private client relationship manager at First Horizon Bank. McCord’s wife, Nichole, is an assistant principal in Blount County Schools, and their son is an 11th grader at Maryville High School.
McCord is a member of the Leadership Blount Class of 2004, and is a past Leadership Blount board member. Currently he serves on numerous boards, including the Maryville College board of directors, United Way, Maryville City Schools Foundation and Fellowship of Christian Athletes for the Smoky Mountain Area. He also co-chairs the Blount County MLK Celebration Committee.
In 2005 McCord received the Kin Takahashi Award, which recognizes outstanding youth alumni of Maryville College. The Greater Knoxville Business Journal named him to its Top 40 Under 40 Class of 2016. In 2017, Adriel McCord receive the Tribute to Fatherhood Award from the Beta Theta Boule Foundation and was also inducted into The Daily Times Wall of Fame Class of 2019.
Marjorie Lockett Stewart was born in Selma, Alabama and graduated from Alabama Lutheran Academy. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Warren Wilson College, Master of Arts degree in Administration and Supervision from Lincoln Memorial University and completed courses in Writing for Children and Teenagers from the Children’s Institute of Literature.
Stewart retired after 30 years of teaching in the Knoxville and Maryville City schools systems. While employed with Maryville City Schools, she developed a project funded by The Southern Poverty Law Center called the Diversity Trunk to broaden perceptions of youth based on exposure to diverse groups of people and to make it less difficult for teachers to integrate Multiculturalism into the curriculum. The project earned the State School Board Award of Excellence. After retirement, Stewart was contracted for one year by Maryville City and Blount County to provide diversity training for the systems.
She is currently on the Board of Directors for the Dorothy Mitchell-Kincaid Beloved Community Outreach Foundation where she serves as treasurer, board member of Blount County Community Action, member of the Alcoa, Maryville, Blount County NAACP, member of BCU and proud member of St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church. Marjorie’s past community services include, implementing and supervising educational and community programs for the Hall-Oldfield Community Organization’s Youth and Teens, Board Member of Girls, Inc., past Secretary of NAACP, served on the Racism Task Force and for years as a team captain for Relay for Life.
She is married to Dexter Stewart and they have two children. Keri Prigmore is the Director of Attendance, Coordinated School Health and Coordinator for the Homebound, Homeless and Homeschool Education Programs for Alcoa City Schools. Carl is an associate with Crady, Jewett, McCulley & Houren Law Firm in Houston, Texas. They are also the proud grandparents of Shayla and Quincy Prigmore and Knox Stewart.
