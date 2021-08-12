The town of Louisville and Harrison Inc. will pave portions of Mentor, Airbase and Samples roads starting Aug. 16, officials announced Thursday.
Weather permitting, the work could be completed before the week is out.
Samples Road repaving will take place between Topside and Mentor roads.
Mentor Road repaving will take place between Airbase and Louisville roads.
Airbase Road repaving will take place between Mentor Road and the intersecting railroad.
Drivers should slow down and be aware of workers in these areas, the town emailed.
