Local members of the Class of 2022 can tap millions of dollars in state scholarships to continue their education, but many need a boost from community volunteers to clear the hurdles.
The tnAchieves program needs to recruit 94 more mentors by Dec. 3 to work with an estimated 1,200 seniors in Blount County. Already 91 mentors are on board, many of whom have been with the program for a decade or more.
The mentors offer reminders and encouragement to students as they navigate the processes of applying for financial aid and college, and fulfilling requirements such as community service.
Students have until Nov. 1 to apply for the Tennessee Promise scholarship for the fall 2022 term.
A “last-dollar” scholarship, Tennessee Promise pays tuition and mandatory fees not covered by other financial aid. Students may use it at the state’s 13 community colleges, 27 colleges of applied technology and colleges and universities with eligible two-year programs.
This will be the 13th cohort of students receiving support through tnAchieves, and for the first time it has named local tnAchieves Mentor Ambassadors.
Christy Newman, manager of communications and community relations for Arconic Tennessee Operations, understands the challenges of students continuing their educations after high school when no other family members have.
“I was a first-generation college student as well,” she said. “It is a significant hurdle if you haven’t done it before.”
Newman started as mentor with Blount Achieves, which predates the statewide program, and was a mentor of other teens before navigating the college entrance process with her own daughter.
“It’s really not a huge time commitment,” she said.
The estimate tnAchieves offers is a hour a month.
Many students prefer to receive messages by text, and most mentors work with five or more students. Usually the only face-to-face meetings are a kickoff in February and one later, but since the pandemic the program has added an online portal for virtual meetings.
Public relations executive Mary Beth West has been mentoring Maryville High School students through the program for about a decade. Serving as a mentor reflects her belief in the importance of education to Blount County’s future.
With Tennessee Promise, even students who don’t plan to pursue a four-year degree can continue their education at a community or technical college. “They can earn a fantastic living and be able to remain here in Blount County,” West noted.
She said it’s incumbent on adults in the community who support education to serve as mentors and show that support to teens continuing their education.
The tnAchieves program has developed a turnkey process, making it as easy as possible for both the students and their mentors. For example, it provides sample messages to send to students, which mentors can customize if they wish.
“It’s a really good overall support system,” West said. “The students really feel supported, and the mentor does as well.”
