When the Empty Pantry Fund kicked off its 2020 fundraising campaign on Nov. 3, nobody knew quite what to expect in the midst of a global pandemic and economic downturn.
Board members did have faith in one thing: Blount County residents would step up to make sure their less-fortunate neighbors would have a merrier Christmas.
And step up they have.
With a goal of $122,000 required to pay for food baskets for more than 1,400 families, as of Christmas Day, donations now stand at $125,510.57.
“Santa Claus came early this year for the Empty Pantry Fund,” said EPF President Lon Fox, breathing a sigh of relief that the cost of the food is covered and all the baskets have been distributed. “It’s a year that you felt like you may get less donations, and to be surprised with the fact that we’ve already collected what we needed for this year is just fantastic news. It’s a great big ol’ present for the Empty Pantry Fund, that’s for sure.”
Donations are still coming in, including those with the 12 Days of Christmas Giving fundraiser conducted through the EPF website. The fundraiser ends today, Christmas Day, and one online donor will be chosen at random to receive a garnet pendant on a sterling silver chain donated by Lamon Jewelers in Maryville. The donation listing and announcement of the winner will be published next week.
All donations matter
Several of the larger donations the Empty Pantry Fund traditionally relies on were canceled due to COVID-19; that included The Daily Times Golf Tournament in August. Others were significantly less than in years past.
“We were looking at a deficit of over $18,000 that we’d normally receive, and we’ve overcome that challenge, as well,” Fox said.
Two decades-long projects on behalf of the EPF, Smith Funeral and Cremation Service’s Memorial Christmas Tree Program and Grandview Cemetery’s Candlelight Christmas Tribute, combined to contribute $11,125 to the Empty Pantry Fund. These two annual projects allowed the community to remember deceased loved ones with a contribution made to the EPF.
“This was huge,” Fox said. “That put us over the top of what we were trying to raise this year to pay for the food. Our goal is always to raise enough money each year to pay our bills for that year. Anything above that, we’ll roll over to next year.”
Alcoa Middle School Jayteens also contributed to the EPF through Quarter Wars, a fundraiser that challenged each grade to donate their quarters, dollars, etc. Their combined donation was $1,001.60.
“Every donation counts,” Fox said. “Whether it’s quarters or dollars or thousands of dollars, it all adds up.”
Fox said he appreciates ever donor and every volunteer who participated in the success of the 2020 Empty Pantry Fund.
“I think people realized there’s a need and they wanted to be involved in a community project, to give back to their community,” Fox said. “I think they wanted to do something that’s good, that helps other people, and they know Empty Pantry Fund does that.”
Donations
Donations to date include:
Taz, $800
Bell and Bob Tipton, $200
Alcoa Middle Schools Quarter Wars fundraiser, $901.60
Alcoa Middle School Quarter Wars fundraiser, donation from Lucy Riddick $100
Mr. and Mrs. Freeman Buckner, $100
Anonymous, $300
In loving memory of Doc and Helen Braden, Charles and Myrtle Braden, Harold Abbott, L.C. Tipton and Harold Kitts, $100
In loving memory of Carol, Randy, Lisa, Mark and Michael, $50
In loving memory of Paul Bales, Vernon Petree, Leon Myers and other friends who have passed, $50
Anonymous, $1,500
Shirley Law, $100
Helen Huffstetler, $100
Linda and Harold Joines, $100
In memory of John W. Barlow, $200
Bernie McCardel, $100
Brenda and Claude Fox, $50
In memory of George Cagle by Kay and Doug Overbey, $100
In memory of Carolyn Hunter by Kay and Doug Overbey, $100
Darwin and Michaele Anderson, $100
Anonymous, $100
Elizabeth and Samuel Barto, $20
Henry and Janet McClain, $100
Rick Walker, $25
In memory of Boone Dixon by Mason Morehead and Morgan Morehead Hodson, $100
Grandview Cemetery Candlelight Tribute, $5,080
Smith Funeral and Cremation Service Memorial Christmas Tree Donations:
In memory of Elmer and Raychel Gibson and Ruth Hunt by Lisa Gibson, $25
In memory of Audrey L. Bergen by Donald Bergen, $25
In memory of Ruth and Lester Ebersole by Mary and Jerry Ebersole, $200
In memory of Dwight Goins by Julia Goins, $50
In memory of Dwight Goins by Felicia and Katie Griffin, $25
In memory of Thomas Axley, $25
In memory of Joseph L. Bewley Jr. by Vikki Bewley, $50
In memory of Jason Godsey by Steve Tipton, $25
In memory of Julius Parrish by Charlotte Parrish, $50
In memory of Karl Combs by Karen Combs, $50
In memory of Donald and Patrick Rodriguez by Andrea Rodriguez, $50
In memory of James Harold Courson by Frances Courson, $100
In memory of Donald L. Dardar by Earline Dardar, $10
In memory of Catherine Ringe and JoAnn Wood by Bridgette Teague, $20
In memory of Jenny Ebersole, Howard Hunter, David DeWitt by Mary and Jerry Ebersole, $300
In memory of Emily Nunn by Lawrence Nunn, $25
In memory of Ann Killebrew Taddie by Daniel Taddie, $50
In memory of James Davis by Lois M. Davis, $25
In memory of Paul Helton by Louvenia Helton, $50
In memory of Helen M. Hutsell by Bobbie Hutsell, $25
In memory of James Fred Whitehead and Raymond and Inez Hodge by The Whitehead Family, $50
In memory of Eugene Garren by Lynda Shuler, $50
In memory of Allea Shuler by Lynda Shuler, $50
In memory of John and Edna DeBusk by Alan and Lisa, $25
In memory of Ralph Dyer by Vickie Dyer, $5
In memory of (Ret) MSGT Carroll Enos by Joyce Enos, $20
In memory of James B. Caylor by Sylvia Caylor, $23
In memory of Mary Angel Cooper by Mary Cooper, $5
In memory of Jane Clark by Archie Clark, $200
In memory of Robert Taylor by Benita Taylor, $25
In memory of Lee Kull by Sharon Kull, $25
In memory of Edna Whaley by Suzann Swiney, $25
In memory of Jerry Masingo by Phillis Masingo, $50
In memory of Earl, Helen and Ginger Cloniger, Wayne Everett by Shirley Everett, $100
In memory of J.H. Brown by Bethany Hatmaker, $15
In memory of Brenda McLemore by David McLemore, $50
In memory of Raymond, Faye and John Everett by The Everett Family, $25
In memory of Eric Ridings by Lisa Ridings, $100
In memory of Joe Sutton by Jean Sutton, $100
In memory of Joe Sutton by Aunt Barbara, $50
In memory of Joseph Kellen Bristow by Mimi Bristow, $100
In memory of Ronnie Parker by Linda Parker, $20
In memory of Margaret Cutshaw, Thomas and Romana Leonard, and Dee, Troy and Dwight Leonard, $100
In memory of Harold Clark by Family, $50
In memory of Lonnie F. McClanahan by Susan McClanahan, $100
In memory of Edna Hutchens by Virginia Loflin, $50
In memory of Eddie Box by Kimberly Box, $50
In memory of Leann Drinnen, Raychel and Elmer Gibson, and Dr. Marvin Gibson by Betty and Wayne Drinnen, $50
In memory of James McTeer by Betty McTeer, $25
In memory of Norman Hockman by Dorothy Hockman, $25
In memory of Evelyn Macht, Dewey and Mae Pickens, George and Muriel Macht, Jim McMurray by George and Mark Macht, Rob and Susan Caldwell, $200
In memory of Nolan Vance by Betty Vance, $30
In memory of Sammy Brackin by Grace and Randy Brackin, $100
In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Myers by David and Lois Myers, $50
In memory of Gail Hawkins by Jeffrey and Shannon Warren, $20
In memory of Ancel Lynn and Ronnie Lynn by Donnie Lynn, $400
In memory of Earl Frye by Charlene Frye, $25
In memory of Margie Smith by Family, $30
In memory of Jerry Freeman by Joyce Freeman, $200
In memory of Hugh Sayler by Evelyn Sayler, $100
In memory of Vada and Clarence Pack by Judy Pack, $50
In memory of Betty Burns by James Burns, $100
In memory of Troy Holt by Carole Holt, $50
In memory of Glenn Selfe by Alison Keller, $20
In memory of Jeffrey Frazier by Vivian Frazier, $50
In memory of Wally White by Family, $5
In memory of K. Wayne Brewer by Betty Brewer, $100
In memory of Shirley Ann Lowe by Joan and James Lowe, $50
In memory of Boyd and Zella McClanahan, Bill McClanahan, Sam McClanahan, John McClanahan, Mary Blair, Wayne and Dicie Inman, Evelyn Wilhoit by Ronnie and Donna Inman, $25
In memory of James C. Wilkerson by Judy Wilkerson, $50
In memory of Hugh Galbreath by Virginia Galbreath, $100
In memory of Rev. Bob Bostick by Phyllis Bostick, $25
In memory of Alma Roberts and Fred C. Roberts by Judy Roddy, $25
In memory of Sarah Sue LeQuire by Daniel Lawson, $30
In memory of Carolyn Hunter by Mary and Jerry Ebersole, $100
In memory of Jannis Cutshall by Clarence Cutshall, $100
In memory of Elmer and Raychel Gibson, Vernie and Frank by Don and Sue Gibson, $500
In memory of John McKinley by Holly, $40
In memory of Earl Giffin by Thom and Sue Thompson, $100
In memory of Houston Swaney by Family, $10
In memory of Michael Wallace by Edith Wallace, $20
In memory of Faye Everett by Ron and Sandy Johnson, $10
In memory of Devota Geraldine Endsley by Teresa Buchanan, $25
In memory of those we served in 2020 by Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, $562
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.