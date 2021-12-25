Any fundraising campaign is filled with questions, especially with the uncertainties faced in 2020 and 2021. The Empty Pantry Fund was no different, but through hard work and dedication of many volunteers — plus the generosity of Blount County citizens — the 69-year-old community project will end the year with a surplus to apply toward the 2022 mission of providing Christmas cheer to those who need it most.
Empty Pantry Fund President Lon Fox said that, as of Christmas Day, the goal of $133,169.53 required to pay for food baskets for more than 1,300 families has been reached and surpassed.
“We started with $37,169.53, and this listing brings us to $141,163.41,” he said. “It’s been an unbelievable year; we are now raising money for 2022.
“I am very optimistic about the future of the Empty Pantry Fund and the possibility to continue to improve the food baskets we provide to the less-fortunate of Blount County each and every year. We’ve made several changes over the last few years concerning the items in the food baskets, and I hope that during our 70th year — that’s next year — we can continue to make improvements. It’s always been our goal to provide enough food to feed a family of four for a week.”
Successful projects add to total
Smith Funeral and Cremation Service’s Memorial Christmas Tree Program and Grandview Cemetery’s Candlelight Christmas Tribute raised $4,500 and $5,160, respectively. These two annual projects allowed the community to remember deceased loved ones with a contribution made to the Empty Pantry Fund. In addition, Smith’s Life & Legacy Cremation Center made a donation of $5,160, bringing the combined total to $15,261.
Fox said he is humbled by the organization’s commitment to the Empty Pantry Fund and to Blount County.
“We are truly blessed to have their support,” he said. “These projects, along with the donation from the cremation center, have allowed us to reach our goal and start fundraising for the next year.”
EPF’s 12 Days of Christmas Giving fundraiser began Dec. 14 and ended on Christmas Day. The nontraditional fundraiser was created as a way to encourage online donations via the EPF website and social media, and also as a way to raise public awareness of the Blount County nonprofit organization’s work. As an incentive for online donations, each donor who provided their name and contact information was entered into a drawing for a chance to win an aquamarine and diamond pendant set in 14 karat yellow gold with an 18-inch rope link chain valued at $1,000, donated by Lamon Jewelers in Maryville. The donation listing and announcement of the winner will be published in an upcoming story.
“One goal of the 12 Days of Christmas program is to encourage individuals to make a monthly recurring donation,” Fox said. “If someone gave $20 a month, that’s $240 a year, and that would have purchased approximately three baskets of food, assisting three households for Christmas.”
Fox noted that donations to the Empty Pantry Fund are accepted all year long, both on the website and through The Daily Times.
BALANCE FORWARD: $121,402.41
• Anonymous donation, $1,500
• Taz, $1,000
• John and Frances Dunny, $100
• In loving memory of Coach Bill Wallace, $100
• William and Teresa Webb-Martin, $250
• Terri McLean, $300
• In memory of Delbert Bivens by Doris Bivens, $50
• Friendsville Citizens of Community Improvement, $1,000
• In loving memory of Doc and Helen Braden, Charles and Myrtle Braden, Harold Abbott, L.C. Tipton and Harold Kitts, $100
• In loving memory of Carol, Randy, Lisa, Mark and Michael, $50
• In loving memory of Paul Bales, Vernon Petree, Doug Wilson and Don McNelly, $50
TOTAL: $141,163.41
