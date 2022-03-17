The Metro Knoxville Airport Authority Board of Commissioners is continuing efforts to support ongoing and future development at McGhee Tyson and Knoxville’s Downtown Island airport.
The board met Wednesday, March 16, and approved all seven items of new business: four external contracts, two change orders and an agreement for architectural services.
Following MKAA staff recommendations, the board approved two final balance change orders to contracts tied to ongoing runway reconstruction projects. Both orders were approved by the Federal Aviation Administration and represented “overall decreases” to the contract amounts with Eutaw Construction Company, Inc.
The approvals allowed for the two contract amounts with Eutaw to be amended by an overall total of $701,481.28, permitting increases in quantities of pavement markings and “items related to erosion and sediment control.”
The board also approved a construction contract with Blount Excavating, Inc. for a temporary parking lot. The temporary lot is meant to address rising passenger needs until a permanent lot, brought up in the board’s December meeting, can be built.
Bryan White, vice president of engineering and planning for MKAA told the board that, “We expect ‘22 to exceed or surpass the 2019 activity levels, when it comes to passenger parking.” MKAA anticipates that the lot will be completed by Aug. 31.
The question of budgeting also arose in the meeting. MKAA President Patrick Wilson said the state of Tennessee currently plans to allocate an additional $3 million for the airport system in its budget.
But, he said, “We’ve tried to express to both the administration and legislators that there’s a much greater need than that. So, we are hoping that as the supplemental budget comes out, I think over the next couple of weeks, that there’ll be an opportunity to have some more money in that budget.”
“We have been able to demonstrate that the airport system needs more than that, whether that comes from the general fund … we generate — statewide — about $750 million of taxes into the state system.”
The board also approved an agreement for architectural consulting services with Gresham Smith, to be performed at both McGhee Tyson and Downtown Island, and the award of a contract to update landscaping at McGhee Tyson. Its next meeting is set for April 20.
