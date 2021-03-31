Maryville Housing Authority (MHA) is trying to bring its residents within arms’ reach of COVID-19 vaccines.
That’s why its leaders are collaborating with Blount Discount Pharmacy on Monday, April 12, to offer the first Moderna vaccine to as many public housing residents as possible.
Held at the MHA central office’s Parkside Community Room, 311 Atlantic Ave., the event will be open only to all MHA public housing residents.
Leaders are asking those residents to call and schedule an appointment before 5 p.m. April 8 and also emphasized this event will be for first-time vaccination recipients only.
One of MHA’s ROSS-service coordinators, Allison Spurlock, said Wednesday that this is one of several clinics the authority has helped host so far. The authority recently brought one to Broadway Towers and aimed at focusing on an older, more vulnerable population.
Now, since COVID vaccines will be open to Tennessee residents ages 16 and older starting April 5, MHA is seizing the opportunity to make sure its residents have more than one place to get the inoculations.
“We want to try and keep our residents healthy and safe,” Spurlock said, “especially at (Maryville and Broadway Towers) where, thank the Lord, we’ve been mostly spared from... the coronavirus.”
Many are reticent about getting the vaccine, she added, noting arranging an appointment often can be difficult for residents.
“There are all kinds of factors: transportation, child care, things like that,” Spurlock said, adding that’s why MHA wants to hold its own clinic. “If it’s right at your back door, it makes getting the vaccine just a little bit easier.”
The target group on April 12, Spurlock said, is families. She’s been working with them one-on-one through the Resident Opportunities and Self-Sufficiency (ROSS) Grant, a U.S. Housing and Urban Development program aimed at making residents “economically independent,” according to HUD.
Not everyone she’s spoken to is eager to get vaccinated, however: Seniors were very wary when the vaccine rollout started, Spurlock noted, but she and other MHA leaders are encouraging people to act.
“It’s definitely a personal choice; we’ve said that from the beginning,” Spurlock said. “You have to do what’s right for you and what’s right for your family. But I would just encourage (residents) to do research, try not to be swayed just by what other people around you are saying. ...Try to find that information from good sources.”
That’s what she tells residents, hoping that, as vaccine accessibility increases, so will immunization interest.
So far, Spurlock said, HUD is not collecting data on vaccinations from local entities like MHA. “It’s very difficult to get statistics on our population,” she said.
For now, HUD has provided a wealth of online resources — which also target those facing homelessness — for local authorities to promote the vaccine and “build vaccine confidence” in staff and residents alike.
Spurlock encouraged all MHA residents who have vaccine questions to call her at 865-983-4958, ext. 104 or 114.
MHA owns and manages about 400 public housing units in Blount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.