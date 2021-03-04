The Maryville High School Chamber Orchestra will present "The Four Seasons and a Serenade" today, March 5, at First Baptist Church Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
The orchestra will perform with Nashville Symphony's concertmaster and violinist, Jun Iwasaki. The concert includes "Autumn and Winter" from Antonio Vivaldi’s iconic Four Seasons, "Oblivion" by Astor Piazzola followed by Tchaikovsky’s finale from "Serenade for Strings."
The event also will be livestreamed on the Maryville City School Orchestra Facebook page.
